Brokerages Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Target Price at $27.50

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 86,796 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,091,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

