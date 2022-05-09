Brokerages Set Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Target Price at $60.25

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 27,632 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 10,758.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 23,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRG stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,291. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

