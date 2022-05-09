Brokerages Set Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) PT at $33.00

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNFGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HMSNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.45) to GBX 33 ($0.41) in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

