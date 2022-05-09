Brokerages Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) PT at $258.90

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and have sold 32,655 shares valued at $8,241,766. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $227.35 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $199.76 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.97. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.