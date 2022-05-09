Brokerages Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Target Price at $17.64

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE HPE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 72,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,701,292. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,522,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,701,000 after purchasing an additional 579,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,251 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,603,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,354,000 after purchasing an additional 415,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,787,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,239 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

