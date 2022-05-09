Brokerages Set Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Target Price at $73.33

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IART. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,268 shares of company stock worth $15,050,939 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.49. The company had a trading volume of 542,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.75. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $56.25 and a 12-month high of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

