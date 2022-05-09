Brokerages Set LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Target Price at $16.00

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.
In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 46,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $494,302.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,669,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,549,960.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $145,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Shares of NASDAQ:LFST traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.20. 1,091,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,713. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 46.02%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LifeStance Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
