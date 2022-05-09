Brokerages Set LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Target Price at $16.00

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 46,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $494,302.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,669,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,549,960.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $145,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 438.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.20. 1,091,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,713. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 46.02%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

