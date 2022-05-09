Brokerages Set PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Price Target at $33.60

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 412,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,132 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in PPL by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 90.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 14,170.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 42,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,492,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.02. PPL has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

