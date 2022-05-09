Brokerages Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) PT at $39.90

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.90.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,689. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,262,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,665,000 after acquiring an additional 64,168 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 651,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34,714 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,283,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

