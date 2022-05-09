Brokerages Set Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) PT at $49.43

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.43.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,571. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $313,565,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after buying an additional 3,460,856 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWTR traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.80. 193,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,633,730. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Twitter has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

