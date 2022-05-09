Brokerages Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Price Target at $96.75

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,099,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Welltower by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,625,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,612. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

