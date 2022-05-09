Brokerages Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Price Target at $96.75

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.75.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,099,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Welltower by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.
Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welltower (WELL)
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.