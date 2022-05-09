Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $224,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 38,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 28,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.95.

EL stock opened at $240.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.49 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.