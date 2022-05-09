Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $72.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.80. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

