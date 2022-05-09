Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Builders FirstSource worth $83,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4,291.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 353,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,276,000 after buying an additional 232,239 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $27,274,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

BLDR stock opened at $65.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

