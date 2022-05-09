Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $610.00

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 610 ($7.62) and last traded at GBX 612.50 ($7.65), with a volume of 293680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 633.50 ($7.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.30, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 699.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 732.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is presently -0.71%.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

