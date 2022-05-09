BurgerFi International (BFI) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BurgerFi International to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BurgerFi International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $68.87 million -$121.49 million -0.45 BurgerFi International Competitors $1.80 billion $215.22 million 19.97

BurgerFi International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -176.09% -5.92% -4.80% BurgerFi International Competitors 2.63% -53.89% 2.54%

Volatility & Risk

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International’s rivals have a beta of -7.11, indicating that their average stock price is 811% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BurgerFi International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00 BurgerFi International Competitors 879 4652 5420 214 2.45

BurgerFi International presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 241.61%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 49.00%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BurgerFi International rivals beat BurgerFi International on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

