Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZR stock traded down $6.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.36. 222,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.28. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $59.30 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.