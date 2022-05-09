California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.27% of Zscaler worth $122,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.45.

Shares of ZS opened at $166.86 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 275,860 shares in the company, valued at $69,210,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

