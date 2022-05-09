California Public Employees Retirement System Has $102.89 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,248,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,209 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Centene worth $102,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Centene by 46.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 421,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 18.6% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Centene by 20.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 164.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $83.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $89.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

