California Public Employees Retirement System Has $91.45 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,132,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,608 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $91,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.94.

Shares of DD traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,910. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

