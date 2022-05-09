California Public Employees Retirement System Has $95.98 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 488,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,342 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $95,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $124.85 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.22 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.33 and its 200-day moving average is $169.68.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,206 shares of company stock worth $1,446,480 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

