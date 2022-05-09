California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,187 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.77% of Markel worth $129,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Markel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Markel by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Markel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Markel by 0.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,313.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,408.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,307.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,155.00 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,506.67.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total transaction of $2,218,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

