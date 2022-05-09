California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,433 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 819,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,433 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $106,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 24.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 22.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,706,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,018,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $111.25 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.80 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

