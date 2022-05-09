California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 37,065 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,065 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.60% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $95,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 76.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,216. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.08. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

