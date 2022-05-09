California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,520 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $115,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $123.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.18.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

