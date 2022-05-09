California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 67,809 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,809 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Emerson Electric worth $119,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

EMR stock opened at $86.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.42 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.