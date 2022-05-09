California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,438 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Ross Stores worth $88,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $262,655,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $535,100,000 after buying an additional 700,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,016,195,000 after buying an additional 596,921 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $54,425,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ross Stores by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,098,000 after purchasing an additional 416,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.