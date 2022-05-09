California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.86

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.86 and last traded at $49.91, with a volume of 378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.54.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.27.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 94.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 78.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

