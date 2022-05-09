Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of CLMT stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.50. 387,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.