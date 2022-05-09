Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 10,573 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 238.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.05% of M/I Homes worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in M/I Homes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MHO traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,286. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.01. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 4.73.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.