Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 2,350 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 134.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software accounts for about 0.6% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.29.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $15.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $280.17. 598,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,187. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.39 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

