Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in MSCI by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 293.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.50.

MSCI stock traded down $26.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $379.08. 1,273,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,640. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. MSCI’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.