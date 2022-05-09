Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. Landstar System makes up 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,759. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.12 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.60. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

About Landstar System (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.