Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRNT. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 278.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,285,000 after buying an additional 2,911,539 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 52,202.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,223,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,538 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 48,033.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 945,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,363,000 after purchasing an additional 943,856 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,528,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,041,000 after purchasing an additional 488,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,021,000.

Shares of VRNT stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,768. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $186,381.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,757.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $460,093.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VRNT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

