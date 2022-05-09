Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth $2,925,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 146.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Repligen by 22.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $11.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,293. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.70. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $138.40 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.57.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

