Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $903,000 Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 411.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Select Medical by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 240,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,696,000 after buying an additional 101,338 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Select Medical by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 90,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 25,566 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,308,000 after buying an additional 802,471 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE SEM traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 786,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,523. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $43.60.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 5.45%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Select Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.