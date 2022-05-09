Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Silicon Motion Technology accounts for 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.69. 1,404,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,905. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.83. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $58.86 and a 12 month high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 31.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

