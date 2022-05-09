Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $2.30 Million in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000. International Paper comprises approximately 0.8% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $267,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 109.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,181 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in International Paper by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620,724 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $79,288,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in International Paper by 658.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IP stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,119,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $65.27.
Several research firms have weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.
In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
International Paper Profile (Get Rating)
International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Paper (IP)
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.