Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $2.30 Million in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000. International Paper comprises approximately 0.8% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $267,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 109.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,181 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in International Paper by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620,724 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $79,288,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in International Paper by 658.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,119,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

