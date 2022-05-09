Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. Analog Devices makes up approximately 0.6% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 97.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.25. 4,123,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

