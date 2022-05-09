Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000. International Paper makes up about 0.8% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in International Paper by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 34,234 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 52,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,119,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,905. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.31.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.