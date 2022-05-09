Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Kroger makes up about 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 22.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,780 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 700.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after acquiring an additional 840,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $32,562,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.84. 6,677,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,592,378. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

