Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Shares Down 3%

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Rating) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$36.25 and last traded at C$36.25. 2,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 4,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.39.

The company has a market cap of C$756.21 million and a P/E ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25.

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

