Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $168.51

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$168.51 and last traded at C$169.25, with a volume of 9934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$169.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTC.A. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$231.00 to C$236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$206.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$270.00 to C$273.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Tire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$230.82.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$10.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$183.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$181.86.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.