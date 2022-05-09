Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s previous close.

CGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.55. 4,204,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,495,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,559,000 after buying an additional 89,385 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 45.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 88.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

