Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Shares Down 9.2%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $30.70. 666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.76.

Get Carbios SAS alerts:

About Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF)

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.