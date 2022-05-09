Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.66 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $22.39 billion and $1.61 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00002017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00149181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00033023 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.04 or 0.00331496 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.