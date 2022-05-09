Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,447.37% and a negative return on equity of 24.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $1.32 on Monday. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRDF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 609.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

