Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Shares Down 12%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 12% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.17. 86,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 53,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

