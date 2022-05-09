Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 3,362,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,687,500 shares of company stock valued at $295,619,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $44.94 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carvana from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $173.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

