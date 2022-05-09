CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.78.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 728,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 71,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

